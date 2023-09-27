The Linc ranks low on walkability

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field is among the least walkable NFL stadiums across the U.S.

By the numbers: The Linc ranked 24th in walkability, per Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes and awards points based on the distance to amenities in each category.

It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

Zoom in: Any number above 69 is considered a good Walk Score, reflecting how easy it is to walk to the location or how accessible it is by using public transportation.

The Linc's score was 34.

Details: The Linc is located in a car-dependent area of the city but has good public transportation options.