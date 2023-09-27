1 hour ago - Sports

The Linc ranks low on walkability

Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios
Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field is among the least walkable NFL stadiums across the U.S.

By the numbers: The Linc ranked 24th in walkability, per Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes and awards points based on the distance to amenities in each category.

  • It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

Zoom in: Any number above 69 is considered a good Walk Score, reflecting how easy it is to walk to the location or how accessible it is by using public transportation.

  • The Linc's score was 34.

Details: The Linc is located in a car-dependent area of the city but has good public transportation options.

  • It's a 13-minute walk from the SEPTA's NRG Station, per WalkScore.
