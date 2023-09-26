New crime docuseries debuts on 2018 fatal stabbing in Philadelphia
A new docuseries premieres Tuesday about one of the most high-profile criminal cases in Philadelphia's recent history — the 2018 fatal stabbing of a real estate developer by a food delivery worker in Rittenhouse.
Why it matters: The killing and trial drew debate about race, privilege and class across the city, along with national media attention.
What's happening: The three-part series "72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square" on Paramount+ details the fatal encounter between Michael White, who is Black, and Sean Schellenger, who is white, after a traffic dispute five years ago.
- The documentary marks White's first extensive on-camera talk about the events of that night.
Context: A jury found White not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing in 2019.
- White received two years' probation for evidence tampering in the case.
Catch up quick: In July 2018, White was working as a bicycle food courier when he encountered Schellenger, who was in the middle of a traffic dispute at 17th and Chancellor Streets.
- The two got into a fight that led to White fatally stabbing Schellenger, which he said during trial that he did in self-defense.
- White fled and turned himself in to police the next day.
Details: The series uses surveillance footage, 911 calls and eyewitness accounts to reconstruct the events.
- In addition to White, the filmmakers interview members of both White and Schellenger's families, as well as police, prosecutors and news reporters.
The intrigue: The series will feature never-before-seen cellphone video of the fatal encounter, per a news release.
What they're saying: Tigre Hill, the docuseries' director and producer, tells Axios the case is a microcosm of the top issues in the U.S. today., including the ongoing debates around progressive prosecution tactics and tough-on-crime policies.
- "The audience is the jury here," he says.
