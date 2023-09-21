Philadelphia's police watchdog pays for help in new leader search

Philadelphia's police watchdog will pay an outside firm to help the agency find a new executive director after the initial search imploded following infighting among commissioners.

Why it matters: The Citizens Police Oversight Commission has been trying to permanently fill its leadership void for more than a year, rebooting the process in June after three commissioners resigned over the board's decision to extend an offer to a former police officer.

Driving the news: Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to hire and pay $35,400 to Philadelphia-based firm Jane HR to conduct the new job search.

The firm is already under contract with the city so that'll help speed up the process, CPOC's lawyer Catherine Twigg said during the meeting.

Yes, but: Commissioners still couldn't offer a timeline of when they expect to have a permanent executive director in place.

The intrigue: Commissioners will still handle much of the "leg work" in the search, CPOC chairman Jahlee Hatchett said at the meeting.

Catch up quick: Interim executive director Anthony Erace has led CPOC since it was created two years ago.

He was one of five finalists in the last search and had the backing of a City Council member, but was passed over in favor of Richard Rivera, who's currently the police director in Penns Grove, New Jersey.

The decision to hire Rivera led to the resignations of three commissioners in May.

Between the lines: The commissioners argued that Rivera was barred from taking the job because of a city law preventing the watchdog from considering candidates employed by Philadelphia police or who were union members while working for a municipal or state police department.

Hatchett said at a previous meeting that there were "different interpretations" of the law, but agreed a new director search was needed because of the perception of unfairness.

Be smart: Commissioners didn't offer any insight into whether former police officers are eligible to apply this go-round.