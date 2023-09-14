Philly City Council gets moving on ban of overdose prevention sites

City Council is teeing up legislation to essentially ban overdose prevention sites throughout most of Philadelphia.

Why it matters: The proposal would hinder the opening of any potential facility and shift more control over that process to lawmakers.

What's happening: The Council is expected to take up a final vote today, when members return for their first session of the fall.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, the bill's main sponsor, tells Axios she has the votes to pass it.

Between the lines: The nonprofit Safehouse has spent years in court fighting to open an overdose prevention site in Philly.

How it works: The proposal would establish a new zoning regulation banning narcotic injection sites, where people can use drugs under supervision and access services.

The ban would stretch over nine of 10 Council districts, with the exception of District 3 in West Philadelphia.

Zoom in: A potential site operator could seek a variance from the zoning board to open a facility.

Yes, but: Zoning variances hinge on community support and the backing of the district legislator. And most Councilmembers to date have been hostile to opening a safe injection site in their part of town.

State of play: If the bill passes, it heads to Mayor Jim Kenney, who has long supported the sites as a way to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.

Legislators could still override any veto from him.

By the numbers: In 2021, fatal overdose deaths in Philly climbed to a record high of 1,276, per the latest city data.

What they're saying: The proposal sends a message to the next mayor that more must be done to gain community support over overdose prevention sites, says Lozada. She represents District 7 which includes Kensington, the hub of the city's opioid crisis.

The other side: Banning the sites would ensure public drug use and that drug-related garbage remains on city streets, Ronda Goldfein, the vice president of Safehouse, tells Axios.