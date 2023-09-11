Ranking: Economic diversity at Philly-area colleges

Share on email (opens in new window)

Pennsylvania's most selective private and public colleges have an economic diversity problem.

That's according to the latest College-Access Index, published by the New York Times.

Why it matters: Economic diversity is becoming a key metric for colleges to create racially diverse classes since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action this year.

How it works: The index measured the share of freshmen students receiving Pell Grants in 2020-21 at 286 of the nation's most selective U.S. colleges.

Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduates with exceptional financial need.

What's happening: 18 Pennsylvania colleges were included in the index. None of them had a share of Pell recipients higher than 33%.

Here's how they ranked:

#32: Allegheny College — 33%

— 33% #71: Franklin & Marshall College — 25%

— 25% Tied for #71: Susquehanna University — 25%

— 25% #100: Swarthmore College — 22%

— 22% #133: Gettysburg College — 20%

— 20% Tied for #133: Dickinson College — 20%

— 20% Tied for #133: Muhlenberg College — 20%

— 20% #149: Lehigh University — 19%

— 19% Tied for #149: University of Pennsylvania — 19%

— 19% #166: Ursinus College — 18%

— 18% #186: Bryn Mawr College — 17%

— 17% Tied for #186: University of Pittsburgh — 17%

— 17% #207: Haverford College — 16%

— 16% #230: Carnegie Mellon University — 14%

— 14% #248: Pennsylvania State University — 13%

— 13% #257: Villanova University — 12%

— 12% #271: Bucknell University — 10%

— 10% Tied for #271: Lafayette College — 10%

The intrigue: Franklin & Marshall and Muhlenberg increased their economic diversity the most between 2011 and 2021 (+12%), while Haverford stayed flat.

Bryn Mawr, Bucknell, Penn State and Ursinus all saw economic diversity decrease during that time.

Of note: Temple, Drexel, St. Joe's and Thomas Jefferson universities didn't make the index.