Ranking: Economic diversity at Philly-area colleges

Pennsylvania's most selective private and public colleges have an economic diversity problem.

Why it matters: Economic diversity is becoming a key metric for colleges to create racially diverse classes since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action this year.

How it works: The index measured the share of freshmen students receiving Pell Grants in 2020-21 at 286 of the nation's most selective U.S. colleges.

What's happening: 18 Pennsylvania colleges were included in the index. None of them had a share of Pell recipients higher than 33%.

Here's how they ranked:

  • #32: Allegheny College — 33%
  • #71: Franklin & Marshall College — 25%
  • Tied for #71: Susquehanna University — 25%
  • #100: Swarthmore College — 22%
  • #133: Gettysburg College — 20%
  • Tied for #133: Dickinson College — 20%
  • Tied for #133: Muhlenberg College — 20%
  • #149: Lehigh University — 19%
  • Tied for #149: University of Pennsylvania — 19%
  • #166: Ursinus College — 18%
  • #186: Bryn Mawr College — 17%
  • Tied for #186: University of Pittsburgh — 17%
  • #207: Haverford College — 16%
  • #230: Carnegie Mellon University — 14%
  • #248: Pennsylvania State University — 13%
  • #257: Villanova University — 12%
  • #271: Bucknell University — 10%
  • Tied for #271: Lafayette College — 10%

The intrigue: Franklin & Marshall and Muhlenberg increased their economic diversity the most between 2011 and 2021 (+12%), while Haverford stayed flat.

  • Bryn Mawr, Bucknell, Penn State and Ursinus all saw economic diversity decrease during that time.

Of note: Temple, Drexel, St. Joe's and Thomas Jefferson universities didn't make the index.

