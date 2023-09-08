The new Jason Kelce documentary was supposed to be a swan song, chronicling his last season in the NFL.

Yes, but: The Eagles' center upended his plans to retire and is still cutting a rug years later.

What happened: Instead, Philly documentarians Don Argott and Sheena Joyce, who own 9.14 Pictures, recast footage from the 2022 season into the film, "Kelce," which debuts Tuesday on Prime Video.

The intrigue: You'll get to see the season-long grind up close and personal, interspersed with more tender moments as Kelce and his wife welcome their third child.

Plus, plenty of brotherly interactions with Travis, Kansas City's star tight end with whom Jason hosts his popular podcast "New Heights."

What they're saying: The filmmakers have made movies about other famous people, but they said the Kelce doc was unlike any project they'd undertaken because of their close bond with the Eagles' center, per the Inquirer.

They described it as a "love story" in a city that knows firsthand about brotherly love.

"It really transcends just football. You're wrapped up in the stakes of it and you understand what it took for Jason to make the decision that he ended up making," Joyce told the Inquirer.