Ask Axios: The people who live in Philadelphia's historic homes

The same caretakers have lived in the 18th-century Bellaire Manor in FDR Park for nearly 40 years. Photo courtesy of the Fairmount Park Conservancy

In another edition of Ask Axios, we're answering the question: Does anyone live in Philly's historic homes?

The backstory: The city owns approximately 217 historic properties, including the Strawberry Mansion, Ohio House, and Belmont Mansion.

State of play: Caretakers live in 14 of those properties through a partnership between the city and Fairmount Park Conservancy.

These include Bellaire Manor, the Vernon House, Hatfield House and Stephen Girard Country House.

Between the lines: The caretaker system is a long-standing tradition, dating back to at least the 1930s, said Fairmount Park Conservancy spokesperson Cari Feiler Bender.

How it works: Caretakers have duties they must complete and log on a regular basis.

They pay rent to live in the houses but get credit for the work they complete taking care them.

Rent paid by caretakers is funneled back to support the properties.

Plus: Caretakers act as the first line of defense to protect the homes from vandalism, fire, and water damage.

What they're saying: Merle and Cheryl Brubaker tell Axios they've been caretakers for the 18th-century Bellaire Manor in FDR Park for 37 years, where they raised their two daughters.

"We're like outside the city in the country and yet we're right here in the city," Merle Brubaker said.

Cheryl Brubaker added that the house, which has modern conveniences, is not haunted by any ghosts.

Be smart: Anyone can sign up to be a caretaker via the conservancy's online form.