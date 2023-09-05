56 mins ago - News

Philadelphia pays parents $300 a month to drive students to school

Isaac Avilucea
Illustration of a school bus with a grimacing emoji instead of a stop sign.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Philadelphia parents can make hundreds of extra bucks each month by driving their kids to and from school.

Why it matters: A bus driver shortage has led the Philadelphia School District to ask families to alleviate some of its transportation burden.

Driving the news: The School District of Philadelphia is offering parents $300 monthly or $3,000 for the year to drive their children to and from class, rather than have them take a district bus.

  • Families can also earn $150 a month or $1,500 annually if they drive their kids to school in the morning but they use district transportation to get home.
  • Parents eligible for the program have until Oct. 1 to enroll.

Between the lines: The payments are per household, not for each individual child who attends a district school, per the district's website.

By the numbers: About 101,000 students rely on district transportation to get to class, per WHYY.

  • The district still has more than 100 openings for bus drivers, WTXF-TV reports.
  • Full-time drivers can earn $45,000 annually while part-timers can make more than $23,000.

Flashback: The transportation incentives were piloted in 2020 as a way to reduce the number of students taking buses during the pandemic. But the district has continued the program to help ease bus driver shortages.

  • About 14,000 families have signed up over the last three school years, per district spokesperson Monique Braxton.
  • That totals $46.7 million paid out to enrolled families.

Flash forward: As of last week, more than 8,500 families had already enrolled in the program.

  • The district has budgeted $31.2 million for the program this school year, per Braxton.

Of note: Busing is typically provided to students in 1st-5th grade, which could impact a family's eligibility.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more