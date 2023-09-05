Philadelphia pays parents $300 a month to drive students to school

Philadelphia parents can make hundreds of extra bucks each month by driving their kids to and from school.

Why it matters: A bus driver shortage has led the Philadelphia School District to ask families to alleviate some of its transportation burden.

Driving the news: The School District of Philadelphia is offering parents $300 monthly or $3,000 for the year to drive their children to and from class, rather than have them take a district bus.

Families can also earn $150 a month or $1,500 annually if they drive their kids to school in the morning but they use district transportation to get home.

Parents eligible for the program have until Oct. 1 to enroll.

Between the lines: The payments are per household, not for each individual child who attends a district school, per the district's website.

By the numbers: About 101,000 students rely on district transportation to get to class, per WHYY.

The district still has more than 100 openings for bus drivers, WTXF-TV reports.

Full-time drivers can earn $45,000 annually while part-timers can make more than $23,000.

Flashback: The transportation incentives were piloted in 2020 as a way to reduce the number of students taking buses during the pandemic. But the district has continued the program to help ease bus driver shortages.

About 14,000 families have signed up over the last three school years, per district spokesperson Monique Braxton.

That totals $46.7 million paid out to enrolled families.

Flash forward: As of last week, more than 8,500 families had already enrolled in the program.

The district has budgeted $31.2 million for the program this school year, per Braxton.

Of note: Busing is typically provided to students in 1st-5th grade, which could impact a family's eligibility.