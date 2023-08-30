Share on email (opens in new window)

Allen Iverson has "The Answer" to all your problems.

Driving the news: The Philly basketball legend is bringing his weed to Pennsylvania.

Iverson partnered with former NBA baller Al Harrington's brand Viola on the "Iverson '01" strain, a nod to his MVP-winning season when he helped the Sixers reach the NBA Finals, per the Inquirer.

What's happening: The indica-dominant hybrid will be available at RISE medical dispensaries starting Sept. 2 before expanding to other dispensaries in the state.

Recreational dispensaries in New Jersey already sell Iverson '01.

The intrigue: Sixers fans haven't experienced the delirium of an NBA championship appearance since 2001, but hey, now we have the "euphoric, balanced body and head high" promised by Iverson's strain.

An eighth of an ounce will set you back $45.

Be smart: The basketball duo previously teamed up on a separate indica-dominant strain called "Iverson '96," the same year the Sixers drafted Iverson.