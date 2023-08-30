Allen Iverson's weed is coming to Philadelphia
Allen Iverson has "The Answer" to all your problems.
Driving the news: The Philly basketball legend is bringing his weed to Pennsylvania.
- Iverson partnered with former NBA baller Al Harrington's brand Viola on the "Iverson '01" strain, a nod to his MVP-winning season when he helped the Sixers reach the NBA Finals, per the Inquirer.
What's happening: The indica-dominant hybrid will be available at RISE medical dispensaries starting Sept. 2 before expanding to other dispensaries in the state.
- Recreational dispensaries in New Jersey already sell Iverson '01.
The intrigue: Sixers fans haven't experienced the delirium of an NBA championship appearance since 2001, but hey, now we have the "euphoric, balanced body and head high" promised by Iverson's strain.
- An eighth of an ounce will set you back $45.
Be smart: The basketball duo previously teamed up on a separate indica-dominant strain called "Iverson '96," the same year the Sixers drafted Iverson.
- They'll be at a meet-and-greet Saturday for the product's launch at the Philly RISE on Aramingo Avenue.
- You need a valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana card to buy.
