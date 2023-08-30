52 mins ago - News

Allen Iverson's weed is coming to Philadelphia

Isaac Avilucea
Former 76ers legend Allen Iverson throws up the peace sign.

Hey, Iverson! Pass the ball, er, joint. Photo: Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images

Allen Iverson has "The Answer" to all your problems.

Driving the news: The Philly basketball legend is bringing his weed to Pennsylvania.

  • Iverson partnered with former NBA baller Al Harrington's brand Viola on the "Iverson '01" strain, a nod to his MVP-winning season when he helped the Sixers reach the NBA Finals, per the Inquirer.

What's happening: The indica-dominant hybrid will be available at RISE medical dispensaries starting Sept. 2 before expanding to other dispensaries in the state.

  • Recreational dispensaries in New Jersey already sell Iverson '01.

The intrigue: Sixers fans haven't experienced the delirium of an NBA championship appearance since 2001, but hey, now we have the "euphoric, balanced body and head high" promised by Iverson's strain.

  • An eighth of an ounce will set you back $45.

Be smart: The basketball duo previously teamed up on a separate indica-dominant strain called "Iverson '96," the same year the Sixers drafted Iverson.

  • They'll be at a meet-and-greet Saturday for the product's launch at the Philly RISE on Aramingo Avenue.
  • You need a valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana card to buy.
