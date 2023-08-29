Phillies pilot facial recognition entry at Citizens Bank Park
Phillies fans could face a dilemma that pits convenience against privacy next time they visit Citizens Bank Park.
Driving the news: The team rolled out a new facial-recognition pilot program last week at the park's first base gate that's intended to speed up wait times and get fans inside the stadium sooner.
- MLB has called the new technology the "ultimate hands-free, free-flow experience."
Yes, but: Some critics are skeptical of the technology, citing ethics concerns about data storage and questions about facial recognition bias, per Billy Penn.
- People of color are more likely to be misidentified with facial recognition technology, studies show.
The intrigue: The "Go-Ahead Entry" technology faced glitches when it debuted at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 22, picking up the faces of other fans who were waiting in line.
- The mishap caused delays and forced attendants to create a buffer zone for the scanner, per Billy Penn.
How it works: Ticket holders who are 18+ can opt into the service. They must upload a selfie to the MLB Ballpark app that's then assigned a numeral token before being deleted.
- The faces of Phillies fans are scanned and then matched to the stored numerical token, allowing them to enter the ballpark.
- If you're part of a big group, only one person needs to register on the app, and their facial scan will allow everyone to get in.
Zoom out: MLB and the Phillies worked for more than two years to develop the program, the Sports Business Journal reports.
- It's used in several stadiums across the country, including New York, Cleveland and San Diego, per Slate.
- Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan has been criticized for using the technology to ban attorneys representing people who sued the venue.
What we're watching: The Phillies haven't said whether they'll expand use of the program once the pilot is over.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.