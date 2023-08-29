Phillies pilot facial recognition entry at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies fans could face a dilemma that pits convenience against privacy next time they visit Citizens Bank Park.

Driving the news: The team rolled out a new facial-recognition pilot program last week at the park's first base gate that's intended to speed up wait times and get fans inside the stadium sooner.

MLB has called the new technology the "ultimate hands-free, free-flow experience."

Yes, but: Some critics are skeptical of the technology, citing ethics concerns about data storage and questions about facial recognition bias, per Billy Penn.

People of color are more likely to be misidentified with facial recognition technology, studies show.

The intrigue: The "Go-Ahead Entry" technology faced glitches when it debuted at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 22, picking up the faces of other fans who were waiting in line.

The mishap caused delays and forced attendants to create a buffer zone for the scanner, per Billy Penn.

How it works: Ticket holders who are 18+ can opt into the service. They must upload a selfie to the MLB Ballpark app that's then assigned a numeral token before being deleted.

The faces of Phillies fans are scanned and then matched to the stored numerical token, allowing them to enter the ballpark.

If you're part of a big group, only one person needs to register on the app, and their facial scan will allow everyone to get in.

Zoom out: MLB and the Phillies worked for more than two years to develop the program, the Sports Business Journal reports.

It's used in several stadiums across the country, including New York, Cleveland and San Diego, per Slate.

Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan has been criticized for using the technology to ban attorneys representing people who sued the venue.

What we're watching: The Phillies haven't said whether they'll expand use of the program once the pilot is over.