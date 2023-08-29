Philadelphia police watchdog footage restored after porn "hack"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Philadelphia's police watchdog was taken offline for weeks after an incident involving pornography on its YouTube page at a meeting earlier this month.

Driving the news: YouTube restored archived footage of Citizens Police Oversight Commission meetings on Monday, the same day Axios asked why the videos were inaccessible.

CPOC interim executive director Anthony Erace told Axios a hacker was responsible for pornography being broadcast during the virtual Aug. 1 meeting.

Commissioners halted the meeting following the "inappropriate" incident, but YouTube still flagged it, CPOC chair Jahlee Hatchett said.

The agency appealed the suspension but had no luck getting footage of past meetings restored until Monday, according to Erace.

Why it matters: Public transparency advocates say the recorded meetings are important to show the public how commissioners have handled law enforcement accountability issues over the last year.

The big picture: The police watchdog has been mired by infighting and claims that it has lacked transparency since being established.

In June, it pulled the plug on an executive director search after three commissioners resigned over questions about the hiring process.

What they're saying: Erace said the agency is taking steps to ensure it's not compromised again.

Of note: The police watchdog only acknowledged the suspension after Axios discovered that the footage was missing online.

A YouTube spokesperson told Axios that CPOC's account had been suspended for violating the platform's policies on nudity and sexually explicit content.

The Aug. 1 video will remain offline but other videos are back up, the spokesperson said.

Between the lines: Pennsylvania's sunshine law only requires government agencies to post agendas and meeting minutes, public transparency experts tell Axios.

Yes, but: The police watchdog chose to film the meetings, so the footage is considered public record that must be provided under the state's Right to Know law.

The bottom line: Experts advised Philadelphia's police watchdog to switch to a city-run online forum so YouTube can't act as gatekeeper to the public videos.

"Having [the footage] taken away negatively impacts the press and the public," says Gunita Singh at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

What we're watching: CPOC's next meeting is Sept. 5.