Philly parents tackle back-to-school spending
Philly-metro parents are expected to spend more than the average American household on back-to-school supplies this year, according to a new survey from consulting firm Deloitte.
Why it matters: Rising prices on everything from stationery to clothing are putting stress on this back-to-school tradition for many families.
Driving the news: Families in the region plan to spend $617 per student on average on school necessities for the upcoming year.
- That's 3% higher than the national average of $597.
Zoom in: Inflation is factoring into parents' spending decisions this year.
- 66% of surveyed parents say they have less money to spend as prices creep up for school supplies and clothing.
- Slightly more than a third plan on spending more this year on their kids' school needs.
Zoom out: The Northeast had the highest regional average at $671, while the Midwest had the lowest at $552.
Details: Philly-area parents plan on spending slightly more on clothing and accessories than the national average.
- Yes, but: The average U.S. parent is projected to spend more on school supplies, tech gadgets and "other supplies" than the Philly parents.
What they're saying: Jenna Pogorzelski, a senior audit manager at Deloitte, tells Axios that could be a signal that students are going back to the basics.
- She said: "That's not to say parents aren't willing to splurge a bit — specifically on apparel and tech — if their child asks, just to make sure they feel happy and comfortable heading back."
