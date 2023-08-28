Share on email (opens in new window)

Philly-metro parents are expected to spend more than the average American household on back-to-school supplies this year, according to a new survey from consulting firm Deloitte.

Why it matters: Rising prices on everything from stationery to clothing are putting stress on this back-to-school tradition for many families.

Driving the news: Families in the region plan to spend $617 per student on average on school necessities for the upcoming year.

That's 3% higher than the national average of $597.

Zoom in: Inflation is factoring into parents' spending decisions this year.

66% of surveyed parents say they have less money to spend as prices creep up for school supplies and clothing.

Slightly more than a third plan on spending more this year on their kids' school needs.

Zoom out: The Northeast had the highest regional average at $671, while the Midwest had the lowest at $552.

Details: Philly-area parents plan on spending slightly more on clothing and accessories than the national average.

Yes, but: The average U.S. parent is projected to spend more on school supplies, tech gadgets and "other supplies" than the Philly parents.

What they're saying: Jenna Pogorzelski, a senior audit manager at Deloitte, tells Axios that could be a signal that students are going back to the basics.