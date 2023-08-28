2 hours ago - News

Philly parents tackle back-to-school spending

Isaac Avilucea

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Philly-metro parents are expected to spend more than the average American household on back-to-school supplies this year, according to a new survey from consulting firm Deloitte.

Why it matters: Rising prices on everything from stationery to clothing are putting stress on this back-to-school tradition for many families.

Driving the news: Families in the region plan to spend $617 per student on average on school necessities for the upcoming year.

  • That's 3% higher than the national average of $597.

Zoom in: Inflation is factoring into parents' spending decisions this year.

  • 66% of surveyed parents say they have less money to spend as prices creep up for school supplies and clothing.
  • Slightly more than a third plan on spending more this year on their kids' school needs.

Zoom out: The Northeast had the highest regional average at $671, while the Midwest had the lowest at $552.

Details: Philly-area parents plan on spending slightly more on clothing and accessories than the national average.

  • Yes, but: The average U.S. parent is projected to spend more on school supplies, tech gadgets and "other supplies" than the Philly parents.

What they're saying: Jenna Pogorzelski, a senior audit manager at Deloitte, tells Axios that could be a signal that students are going back to the basics.

  • She said: "That's not to say parents aren't willing to splurge a bit — specifically on apparel and tech — if their child asks, just to make sure they feel happy and comfortable heading back."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more