Vote for Penn State in Axios Local's college gameday bracket

ESPN college football broadcaster Chris Fowler called it "monochromatic mayhem."

Sports Illustrated dubbed it the "Greatest Show in College Sports."

Driving the news: We're rolling out our best college football traditions bracket, and we need Nittany Lion nation's help to propel Penn State's "White Out" game to the top.

The case: Once envisioned by marketing guru Guido D'Elia in 2004 as a way to reinvigorate the fan base for the slumping football team, the annual "White Out" game has become — inarguably, in our opinion — college football's best tradition. Sorry, Notre Dame.

Why it matters: It's Pennsylvania's version of Michael Rubin's star-studded white party, creating a cottage industry that transforms sleepy State College into a bustling fiefdom of fandom, commercialism and overconsumption.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

How it works: More than 110,000 people — all clad, from head to toe, in Nittany Lion white — pack into Beaver Stadium under the white-hot lights of primetime for the nationally televised affair.

Tickets sell out fast, with desperate fans shelling out thousands of dollars on the resale market to take in the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Hotels and Airbnbs are booked up months in advance, for astronomical prices. "White Out" merchandise flies off the shelves.

Even the Penn State Creamery has capitalized on the branding bonanza by creating a "White Out" ice cream.

Over the years, it's proven to not only be an effective marketing ploy but also helped the Nittany Lions win football games — which is the point of traditions, right?

They're 10-8 in "White Out" games, including a 24-21 win over rival No. 2 Ohio State in 2016, when they were heavy underdogs.

Flashback: Grant Haley's scoop-and-score of a blocked field goal in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good.

The "Block Six" is regarded by many Penn State alumni as one of the best plays in school history.

💭 Isaac's thought bubble: I attended last year's win over Minnesota, and I'm sad I haven't scored reasonable tickets to this year's contest against Iowa. Someone throw me a Hail Mary, please.

Round 1 voting closes today at 3pm.