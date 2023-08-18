The steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art have been transformed into a giant advertisement for an upcoming superhero movie.

Why it matters: Some are questioning the museum's decision to emblazon a Philly landmark for corporate purposes.

What's happening: The mural on the Rocky steps is a massive poster featuring the main character from DC Comics' "Blue Beetle," which hits theaters today.

The mural spreading across dozens of steps was installed Monday.

Details: The decision to use the stairs as a billboard fell to the city, which owns the museum and stairs.

The city is expected to take in $28,000 for the ad, which comes down Sunday, per the Inquirer.

What they're saying: Maggie Fairs, a spokesperson for the museum, tells Axios the iconic stairs can be used to promote everything from movies to local emerging artists.

The other side: "It's so corporate and gross," Conrad Benner, founder of the photo-blog StreetsDept.com, told the Inquirer. "Can't there be one place in this society where we're not forced to engage with advertisements?"