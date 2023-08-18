Pennsylvania 6-year-old wins national mullet competition

Share on email (opens in new window)

Behold the best mullet in the U.S. among kids. Photo courtesy of USA Mullet Championships

A Pennsylvania 6-year-old has been crowned the mullet champion.

Why it matters: When mulling your next haircut, remember mullets are once again fashionable.

Driving the news: Rory Ehrlich of Montgomery County recently took home first place in the USA Mullet Championships.

Also known as "Cheddar Wiz," Rory earned more than 16,700 votes in the final round, beating out his closest competition in the kids division by nearly 7,000 votes.

Of note: More than 900 kids entered the kids division, which was whittled down over the weeks through fan voting and judging.

Details: Ehrlich takes home $5,000, a trophy and bragging rights for the year.

What they're saying: What does a rising first-grader do with $5,000? He intends to buy an alpaca for his sister and donate some to the Wounded Warriors Project, per 6ABC.