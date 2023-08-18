1 hour ago - News
Pennsylvania 6-year-old wins national mullet competition
A Pennsylvania 6-year-old has been crowned the mullet champion.
Why it matters: When mulling your next haircut, remember mullets are once again fashionable.
Driving the news: Rory Ehrlich of Montgomery County recently took home first place in the USA Mullet Championships.
- Also known as "Cheddar Wiz," Rory earned more than 16,700 votes in the final round, beating out his closest competition in the kids division by nearly 7,000 votes.
- Of note: More than 900 kids entered the kids division, which was whittled down over the weeks through fan voting and judging.
Details: Ehrlich takes home $5,000, a trophy and bragging rights for the year.
What they're saying: What does a rising first-grader do with $5,000? He intends to buy an alpaca for his sister and donate some to the Wounded Warriors Project, per 6ABC.
