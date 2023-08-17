Remember when: One Liberty Place opened

What would Philly be without One Liberty Place? Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty

Philly's iconic tower officially opened for business 36 years ago today.

Why it matters: The building has come to define the city's skyline and served as a watershed moment with more skyscrapers coming in the years that followed.

Flashback: The 945-foot tower (excluding the spire) broke the so-called gentlemen's agreement that no building rise above the top of William Penn's hat atop City Hall.

The building overcame opposition as some decried it would ruin the skyline and downtown character.

A companion tower, Two Liberty Place, was completed in 1990.

Zoom in: One Liberty held the title as the city's tallest building for 21 years until 2008, when the Comcast Tower opened.

It's now the third tallest in Philly and 39th in the U.S.

Between the lines: One Liberty's observation deck, which welcomed guests with unparalleled views of the city, closed permanently in late 2020 because of the pandemic.