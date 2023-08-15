Philadelphia teen facing charges in FBI terrorism investigation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A Philadelphia teenager is accused of stockpiling materials used to construct explosive devices that authorities say they feared he planned to use in attacks on unspecified American targets.

Driving the news: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner detailed multiple charges Monday against a 17-year-old, whose name isn't being released, following an FBI terrorism investigation.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, possessing weapons of mass destruction and arson.

The teen was arrested late last week after authorities learned that he was communicating with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ), a global terrorist organization tied to Al Qaeda, FBI special agent Jacqueline Maguire said at the news conference Monday.

In the weeds: The teen received "guidance" on how to construct bombs and "appeared to be taking steps" to travel overseas to join or support the terrorist organization, Maguire said.

Authorities allege that the teen recently purchased tactical equipment, wiring, chemicals, and devices commonly used as remote detonators.

He also had access to a "significant number of firearms" and researched potential targets, authorities said, without naming specific locations.

What they're saying: "This was now a situation where we believed public safety was at risk," Maguire said.

What we're watching: Kranser's office is seeking to move the teen's case to adult court.