Meet Philly's next rap star, Blue w3rd

Drew Mills might be Philly's next breakout rap star.

Driving the news: The 31-year-old from Germantown, who goes by the stage name Blue w3rD, is an eccentric indie hip-hop artist with a distinct look and sound.

The intrigue: He has a wardrobe that's almost exclusively blue, and deploys more of the hue in his music videos than the Blue Man Group.

He's performed in cities from New York to Boston and opened for the likes of Jadakiss and Chevy Woods.

How it happened: Blue w3rD started writing poetry as a young boy. His musical catalog runs the gamut, from drill, to Afrobeats-inspired jams to songs where he raps about the occult, spirituality and self-exploration.

Worthy of your time: His latest single, "BluIsh," is a smooth and sensual "Nigeria to Philly" track in which w3rD shows his range as a vocalist.

Axios chatted with w3rD about his music. The interview was condensed for clarity:

On how he comes up with lyrics on the spot: "[It's] just a conduit of the creative energy. It's like you there, but you not there."

On why he substitutes the word "eye" for "I": "The eye is the window to the soul."

On commercial success: "I would like to have mainstream appeal and make mainstream money and be in some of those rooms, but I'm not necessarily looking to be the next big mainstream hip-hop artist signed to such and such label."

On his musical inspirations: "André 3000, Lupe Fiasco, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Black Thought, Coldplay."

On where he sees himself in a few years: "More autonomy, more freedom to do what I please, when I please, where I please."