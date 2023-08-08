Philadelphia's Made in America festival canceled
Jay-Z's Made in America festival was abruptly canceled less than a month before it was slated to take over Philly.
Why it matters: The annual music festival, which brings thousands of people to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, "has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend," the mayor said in a statement.
Driving the news: Festival organizers called off the two-day event on Tuesday due to "severe circumstances outside of production control," per a statement on the group's website. All ticket holders can expect a refund.
- Organizers did not immediately return Axios' request seeking comment.
Between the lines: Next month's festival was expected to feature a lineup headlined by women for the first time — Lizzo and SZA.
- Of note: Lizzo was sued last week by a trio of former dancers who are accusing the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, the AP reports.
By the numbers: The event has generated more than $180 million in economic activity for the city since it launched in Philly in 2012, per the organizers.
Flashback: The festival was last canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
What we're watching: Organizers appear confident the festival will return next year.
- "We look forward to returning to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024," per the released statement.
