Vote for the Philadelphia area's best hip-hop artist

Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some of our coldest MCs made their bones battle-rapping on the mean streets of Philadelphia.

What's happening: From legends who paved the way for today's youngsters to the street poets and maniacal lyricists, we picked 16 of the area's top hip-hop artists to battle it out in an NCAA-style tournament bracket.

The intrigue: There's no slouches here. We wanted readers to feel conflicted making picks, so some expected favorites are facing tough first-round foes by design.

We'll point you to a couple:

DJ Drama sparked debate earlier this year when he suggested that Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" hit had overtaken Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the city's anthem.

We're forcing you to take a side right out the gate in a colossal clash that spells the end for one of Philly's two brightest rap stars.

Who is gonna "Roc the Mic" better?

Beanie Sigel and Freeway, two of city's most emotive and hardcore hip-hop voices, were friends and once "partners in rhyme" at Roc-A-Fella records.

We know making them foes in our bracket is simply diabolical.

The bottom line: With Round 1 opening today, the best of the best are being put to the test.

So go vote and, by the end of the week, you'll have crowned Philly's ultimate MC.

Round 1 voting is open until 3pm. Vote below: