Vote for the Philadelphia area's best hip-hop artist

Isaac Avilucea
Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some of our coldest MCs made their bones battle-rapping on the mean streets of Philadelphia.

What's happening: From legends who paved the way for today's youngsters to the street poets and maniacal lyricists, we picked 16 of the area's top hip-hop artists to battle it out in an NCAA-style tournament bracket.

The intrigue: There's no slouches here. We wanted readers to feel conflicted making picks, so some expected favorites are facing tough first-round foes by design.

We'll point you to a couple:

DJ Drama sparked debate earlier this year when he suggested that Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" hit had overtaken Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the city's anthem.

  • We're forcing you to take a side right out the gate in a colossal clash that spells the end for one of Philly's two brightest rap stars.

Who is gonna "Roc the Mic" better?

  • Beanie Sigel and Freeway, two of city's most emotive and hardcore hip-hop voices, were friends and once "partners in rhyme" at Roc-A-Fella records.
  • We know making them foes in our bracket is simply diabolical.

The bottom line: With Round 1 opening today, the best of the best are being put to the test.

  • So go vote and, by the end of the week, you'll have crowned Philly's ultimate MC.

Round 1 voting is open until 3pm. Vote below:

