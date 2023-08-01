They painted the town kelly green.

Driving the news: Hundreds of fans lined up outside the Linc's pro shop on Monday, some as early as 3am, to get their hands on the team's new throwback jerseys, turning the occasion into a "tailgate."

Why it matters: Philadelphians took off work and pregamed the jersey release with jello shots — again raising the bar in football fandom.

Reality check: To channel another Philly legend, we're talking about a jersey, man. Not the game.

Yes, but: Birds fans have been waiting decades to bring back the '90s-era kelly green uniforms.

They harken back to when the Eagles were still playing in Veterans Stadium, Randall Cunningham was still the quarterback and sack-master Reggie White was hauling down opposing signal-callers in the backfield.

Catch up quick: Team owner Jeff Lurie changed the Eagles' uniform to midnight green a year after buying the team in 1994, per the Inquirer.

The Eagles last wore a version of the kelly green uniforms in 2010, when commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1960 championship team.

They haven't worn them since because of a restrictive NFL rule that limited teams from having more than one helmet color.

The intrigue: The images of the throwback threads were leaked early on social media, forcing the team to scramble to get out its official announcement.

Details: The jerseys are available at the Eagles' pro shops, including in Lancaster and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, or through various online shops, the team said. They'll set you back at least $129.

What they're saying: Some Eagles players like the new threads so much they're pushing for the team to adopt them permanently.

"We can just wear the black as an alternate," defensive end Josh Sweat said at training camp Sunday, per Philly Voice. "The kelly green, that needs to be the main."

What we're watching: The team will debut the throwbacks Oct. 22 in a Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. They'll wear them again Nov. 26 when they face the Buffalo Bills.