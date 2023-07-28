Philadelphia and Wrexham are twin flames

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney talks to players prior to a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Wrexham in San Diego on July 25. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham, welcome to Philly.

Driving the news: Wrexham AFC — co-owned by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds — play the Union's reserve team Friday at 7:30pm at Subaru Park.

It's the final leg of a preseason stateside tour for the Welsh football club, which drew international fame from the hit sports docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham."

Why it matters: Few places out-Philly Philly when it comes to adoring a sports franchise, but Wrexham comes damn close.

What they're saying: McElhenney, a Philly native, told the BBC he became interested in buying the team because it "reminded me of Philadelphia."

"It's a working-class town. It's a tough people," he said.

Needing to secure "superhero movie star money," McElhenney teamed up with "Deadpool" actor Reynolds to purchase the team in 2021.

Catch up quick: Wrexham, the world's third-oldest pro club, was competing in the lowest rung of English professional football last year.

The docuseries' first season follows the Hollywood actors as they pour resources into the squad, bringing in a couple of star players who helped the team get promoted this year.

They still have a long way to go if they want to compete in the English Premier League.

If you're headed to the game, here are three fast facts:

1. The Philly and Wrexham fan bases are twin flames.

Wrexham's supporters are just as ruthless as Philly's. They ran off former owners Alex Hamilton and Mark Guterman, who were accused of asset-stripping the club.

Hamilton wanted to knock down iconic home The Racecourse Ground, the oldest international stadium, but fans protested, and he eventually submitted his resignation letter on a napkin.

2. Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is a riot to watch.

Wrexham had virtually no shot of landing the high-profile coach, who was helming a much-better team when McElhenney and Reynolds came calling.

Yes, but: In one episode, McElhenney somehow talked Parkinson into taking on the team.

Parkinson delivered with expletive-filled aplomb, stalking the sidelines and sniffing out referees' bad calls like a bloodhound.

During one fiery halftime speech, Parkinson dropped 20 F-bombs in the span of minutes.

3. Wrexham fans love making up songs about their team and players.

Wrexham indie band The Declan Swans composed a viral song about the team, which supporters belt out at bars and in the streets.

"Less than a mile from the center of town. Our famous old stadium is crumbling down, No one has invested so much as a penny. Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhenney."

But if Philly fans really want to impress Wrexham supporters, they'll learn the lyrics used to serenade star striker Paul Mullin.

"We've got Mullin, Super Paul Mullin.

I don't quite think you understand.

He plays in red and white.

He's f--kin' dynamite.

We've got super Paul Mullin."

Of note: He won't play tonight after suffering a punctured lung in the team's last match.

If you go: Tickets are still available, starting at $35.