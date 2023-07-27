Philly's unlicensed Airbnb crackdown still hazy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Philadelphia is cracking down on unlicensed short-term rentals, but the penalties for scofflaws are not clear.

Why it matters: The new regulations have the potential to cut hundreds of short-term rentals and limit them to certain areas of Philly, such as Center City, industry advocates say.

State of play: The city began notifying booking agents, including Airbnb and VRBO, of unlicensed short-term rental properties earlier this month.

Booking agents are required to notify unlicensed property owners and remove their listings within five business days.

The city estimates as many as 1,700 properties are unlicensed and at risk of delisting, accounting for nearly 85% of Philly's short-term rental properties.

Reality check: While hosts who flout license requirements can face daily fines, it's unclear if they will.

"We are still determining [our] course of action" for short-term rental hosts who operate without a license, city Department of Licenses and Inspections spokesperson Shemeka Moore tells Axios.

Catch up quick: Hosts had time to prepare for the new rules.

The regulations were passed in 2021, building on rules in effect since 2015.

But the new rules were delayed from taking effect last year because a large percentage of operators failed to obtain a license.

Between the lines: The rules mandate that short-term rental operators must obtain a limited lodging or hotel license to advertise on a booking agent's platform.

While relatively inexpensive, license applicants must also ensure their unit is up to code and meet current zoning regulations or get a variance, among other requirements.

By the numbers: The city has issued 459 limited lodging operator licenses and 210 hotel licenses, per Moore.

Of note: Hosts can obtain a short-term rental license to maintain their listing on a booking agent's website or convert their property into a long-term rental.

Zoom in: An Airbnb spokesperson tells Axios the company has worked with Philly officials for months to ensure the regulations are enforced.

The spokesperson declined to reveal how many properties are listed on the platform in Philly and those at risk of being delisted.

What they're saying: Bryon Smith, a short-term rental host, tells Axios only some of his nearly 20 properties have licenses because the process is difficult, time consuming and expensive.

He added the new regulations would likely benefit hotels and large companies with scores of listings.

"There's only going to be a small number of hosts left," he says. "It's going to kill tourism."

The other side: "It's something that needs to be controlled and something that needs to be under supervision," Mayor Jim Kenney told KYW about short-term rentals in the city.

He added: "And if people could act responsibly in their business dealings, we wouldn't have to do this. But that's not the case."

Be smart: Customers with existing reservations should check with their booking agent to ensure their unit isn’t delisted.