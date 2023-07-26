Ask Axios: Philly's existing Confederate monuments

The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument has stood at the Philadelphia National Cemetery for more than a century. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

In another edition of Ask Axios, we're answering the question: Does Philly have any Confederate monuments?

The backstory: Many monuments and statues honoring Confederates were removed or renamed across the U.S. after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, which sparked a reexamination of public symbols regarding enduring legacies of racial injustice.

Philadelphia removed the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo in 2020 but failed in its attempts to remove a monument to Christopher Columbus in South Philly.

State of play: A pair of Confederate monuments have resided in the Philadelphia National Cemetery in West Oak Lane for more than a century, per the National Park Service’s website.

The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument was erected in 1911 by the U.S. government and stands more than 9 feet tall.

The granite monument identifies 184 Confederates whose remains were reinterred at the cemetery from other areas after the Civil War, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Among hundreds of upright white headstones dotting the cemetery, the Confederate dead are buried unmarked in a patch of grass next to the monument marked by small stone engraved with the letter "C."

No one knows whether the 224 Confederate dead noted on the tablet is correct. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

In the field near the upright monument rests a tablet memorial dedicated to the Confederate dead.

A chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) in Philadelphia placed the tablet there around 1900 after abandoning efforts to install a grand obelisk.

The tablet honors 224 Confederate soldiers who died in the Philadelphia area.

The intrigue: It's unclear how the UDC arrived at that number of unknown dead, per the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Zoom out: Pennsylvania still has a handful of existing markers or monuments recognizing Confederate troops, while some were removed or relocated, per the Southern Poverty Law Center's online database.

