Former minister charged over Delaware County cold case murder
The cold-case murder of an 8-year-old girl in Delaware County has a confession nearly a half-century later, according to a new criminal complaint.
The big picture: The disappearance and death of Gretchen Harrington has haunted suburban residents and puzzled authorities since 1975.
Driving the news: At a news conference Monday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced charges against David Zandstra, a former minister at Trinity Chapel Christian Reformed Church in Marple Township.
- Zandstra, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, is charged with murder, kidnapping and possession of an instrument of crime. He's fighting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Context: Gretchen was last seen heading to bible study on Aug. 15, 1975. Two months later, the girl's body was discovered by a jogger in Ridley Creek State Park, miles from her home.
- Her death was attributed to blunt force trauma.
- Zandstra had reported Gretchen missing back then, but denied seeing her the day of her disappearance, per authorities.
Between the lines: The suspect confessed to the killing after authorities confronted him with new evidence, per a criminal complaint obtained by Axios.
- A woman reported to law enforcement this year allegations that she was sexually assaulted as a child by the minister around the time of Gretchen's disappearance, according to the complaint.
- She also showed detectives a diary entry she wrote around the time of Gretchen's disappearance about a man who had tried to kidnap a friend of hers: "I think he might be the one who kidnapped Gretchen. I think it was Mr. Z," she wrote.
What they're saying: The crime shattered the close-knit community, making residents no longer comfortable letting their kids out of sight, officials said.
- "We can't prevent evil all the time, but we can certainly hold it to account," Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff said.
