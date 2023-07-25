Share on email (opens in new window)

Gretchen Harrington, left, was walking to the Trinity chapel when she was abducted in 1975. Photos: Courtesy of Delaware County District Attorney's Office

The cold-case murder of an 8-year-old girl in Delaware County has a confession nearly a half-century later, according to a new criminal complaint.

The big picture: The disappearance and death of Gretchen Harrington has haunted suburban residents and puzzled authorities since 1975.

Driving the news: At a news conference Monday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced charges against David Zandstra, a former minister at Trinity Chapel Christian Reformed Church in Marple Township.

Zandstra, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, is charged with murder, kidnapping and possession of an instrument of crime. He's fighting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Context: Gretchen was last seen heading to bible study on Aug. 15, 1975. Two months later, the girl's body was discovered by a jogger in Ridley Creek State Park, miles from her home.

Her death was attributed to blunt force trauma.

Zandstra had reported Gretchen missing back then, but denied seeing her the day of her disappearance, per authorities.

Between the lines: The suspect confessed to the killing after authorities confronted him with new evidence, per a criminal complaint obtained by Axios.

A woman reported to law enforcement this year allegations that she was sexually assaulted as a child by the minister around the time of Gretchen's disappearance, according to the complaint.

She also showed detectives a diary entry she wrote around the time of Gretchen's disappearance about a man who had tried to kidnap a friend of hers: "I think he might be the one who kidnapped Gretchen. I think it was Mr. Z," she wrote.

What they're saying: The crime shattered the close-knit community, making residents no longer comfortable letting their kids out of sight, officials said.