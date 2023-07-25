2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Find your fried shrimp fix at Sid Booker's in North Philly

Mike D'Onofrio

There nothing quite like these fried shrimp from Sid Booker's Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

I found a gem of a place to score fried shrimp (which I have been meaning to try for years).

Details: Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner, a North Philly institution since 1966, is a no-frills spot that only accepts cash.

  • You place your order at the walkup window and it's ready in minutes.

The menu is small:

  • The deep-fried jumbo shrimp comes in two sizes — half dozen ($10.50) or a dozen ($21) — with a choice of salt, pepper, ketchup, Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder or hot sauce over a bed of potato chips. Cocktail or tartar sauces are optional.
  • For sides, you can pick from coleslaw, macaroni salad or French fries. But that's it. There are no drinks.

My take: I ordered a half-dozen butterfly shrimp, and immediately understood why Booker is nicknamed "The Colonel of Shrimp." Seasoned with Old Bay, salt and pepper, the shrimp was perfectly savory and crispy.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, noon to 2am.

  • Friday to Saturday, noon to 4am.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more