Find your fried shrimp fix at Sid Booker's in North Philly

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There nothing quite like these fried shrimp from Sid Booker's Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

I found a gem of a place to score fried shrimp (which I have been meaning to try for years).

Details: Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner, a North Philly institution since 1966, is a no-frills spot that only accepts cash.

You place your order at the walkup window and it's ready in minutes.

The menu is small:

The deep-fried jumbo shrimp comes in two sizes — half dozen ($10.50) or a dozen ($21) — with a choice of salt, pepper, ketchup, Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder or hot sauce over a bed of potato chips. Cocktail or tartar sauces are optional.

For sides, you can pick from coleslaw, macaroni salad or French fries. But that's it. There are no drinks.

My take: I ordered a half-dozen butterfly shrimp, and immediately understood why Booker is nicknamed "The Colonel of Shrimp." Seasoned with Old Bay, salt and pepper, the shrimp was perfectly savory and crispy.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, noon to 2am.