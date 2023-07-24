1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Ask Axios: Philadelphia Brewing's hops rise again

Mike D'Onofrio
Hops growing on a bine

Let's hope these hops make it to the harvest this year. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Brewing Co.

We're back with another installment of Ask Axios.

  • The question: Is Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s seasonal Harvest from the Hood coming back this year?

The backstory: The Kensington brewery annually grows hops for the popular IPA in its garden along Frankford Avenue beside a tanker painted like a pig.

State of play: The hop plants, or rhizomes whose bines grow vertically along a trellis, are perennials and can be seen growing again this year, Philadelphia Brewing co-owner Nancy Barton tells Axios.

  • She says the hops will start flowering in the coming month, with a harvest set for September.
  • You'll get a taste of this year's brew in October.

What they're saying: "People are keeping more of a watchful eye on [the garden] this year," Barton said. "Hopefully, it won't happen again."

Be smart: Harvest in the Hood is a limited fall release so get yours before they're gone!

