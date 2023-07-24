Ask Axios: Philadelphia Brewing's hops rise again
We're back with another installment of Ask Axios.
- The question: Is Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s seasonal Harvest from the Hood coming back this year?
The backstory: The Kensington brewery annually grows hops for the popular IPA in its garden along Frankford Avenue beside a tanker painted like a pig.
- Yes, but: Last year's annual fall release was scratched after a city crew mistook the growing crop for weeds and mowed them down — despite a sign identifying the garden and a fence.
- The blunder cost the brewery about $40,000 in revenue.
State of play: The hop plants, or rhizomes whose bines grow vertically along a trellis, are perennials and can be seen growing again this year, Philadelphia Brewing co-owner Nancy Barton tells Axios.
- She says the hops will start flowering in the coming month, with a harvest set for September.
- You'll get a taste of this year's brew in October.
What they're saying: "People are keeping more of a watchful eye on [the garden] this year," Barton said. "Hopefully, it won't happen again."
Be smart: Harvest in the Hood is a limited fall release so get yours before they're gone!
