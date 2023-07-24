Ask Axios: Philadelphia Brewing's hops rise again

Share on email (opens in new window)

Let's hope these hops make it to the harvest this year. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Brewing Co.

We're back with another installment of Ask Axios.

The question: Is Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s seasonal Harvest from the Hood coming back this year?

The backstory: The Kensington brewery annually grows hops for the popular IPA in its garden along Frankford Avenue beside a tanker painted like a pig.

Last year's annual fall release was scratched after a city crew mistook the growing crop for weeds and mowed them down — despite a sign identifying the garden and a fence. The blunder cost the brewery about $40,000 in revenue.

State of play: The hop plants, or rhizomes whose bines grow vertically along a trellis, are perennials and can be seen growing again this year, Philadelphia Brewing co-owner Nancy Barton tells Axios.

She says the hops will start flowering in the coming month, with a harvest set for September.

You'll get a taste of this year's brew in October.

What they're saying: "People are keeping more of a watchful eye on [the garden] this year," Barton said. "Hopefully, it won't happen again."

Be smart: Harvest in the Hood is a limited fall release so get yours before they're gone!

📬 Got a question about something in the city? Email us.