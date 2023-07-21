Share on email (opens in new window)

An inmate who assaulted a corrections officer last weekend has been in a Philly jail for more than five years awaiting trial on a murder charge.

The big picture: Long stays in pre-trial detention are common in a city prison system that's suffering from a slew of problems, including staffing shortfalls and alleged inhumane conditions.

The average length of stay in city jails is 234 days and the pre-trial detention population accounts for 9 in 10 inmates, a Prisons Department spokesperson tells Axios.

Driving the news: Tarrell Rister is accused of assaulting a 51-year-old corrections officer at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on Sunday, the Prisons Department confirms.

Context: Rister was charged with murder and gun offenses in December 2017, per court documents.

A mistrial was declared in his case in 2022. His jury trial is slated for May.

Catch up quick: Rister is accused of attacking the corrections officer during lock up, according to FOX29.

The officer was knocked unconscious and suffered broken bones in the face, per FOX29.

The officer remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, per the department.

By the numbers: The city is housing more than 4,200 adult men and approximately 330 adult women in its jails, per the city's online database.

The top two longest-serving inmates in city jails have been incarcerated for more than seven years, per the department.

Meanwhile, at least eight other inmates have been there between four and six years.

Between the lines: Long stays in pre-trial detention can have negative effects on physical and psychological well-being, recent research indicates.

Zoom out: Pennsylvania is a speedy-trial state, where trial for an incarcerated person is required within 180 days.

Yes, but: Postponements can push that timeline back.

Plus: Pre-trial detention has been rising in Philadelphia due to a backlog of cases that piled up during the pandemic, Kim Ramirez, a member of the city's independent Prison Advisory Board, tells Axios.

What they're saying: Thomas Innes, director of prison advocacy at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, tells Axios that appalling conditions combined with the lack of movement by inmates is creating a violent situation.

"The jails up on State Road are a whole series of pressure cookers that are about to spill over at any given time," he says.

John Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Prisons Department, tells Axios that increases in pretrial detention periods causes the overall prison population to swell, further frustrating inmates.

"A larger and more frustrated incarcerated population has an understandably stressful effect on the general prison environment, a negative effect for guards and incarcerated persons alike," he says.

Of note: District Attorney Larry Krasner's office did not return requests for comment.