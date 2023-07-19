1 hour ago - News

How Pennsylvania's population is aging

Isaac Avilucea
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Pennsylvanians are a smidge older than the national average.

Why it matters: An aging workforce could drive worker shortages for years to come — especially in health care, which will become even more crucial as we age, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Driving the news: The median age of those in the Keystone State was 40.9 years old in 2022, per U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • That's higher than the nation's median age, which reached a record high last year at 38.9 years.

Flashback: The national median age was 30 in 1980.

Zoom in: The population of Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older ballooned between 2010 and 2017 and far outpaced the growth rate of the state's general population, per a report from Penn State University.

  • Plus: Pennsylvania ranked fifth among 50 states when it came to the size of its population aged 65 and older (2.2 million).
