New business applications fell 16% in the Philadelphia metro area last year.

Why it matters: New business is an important measure of perceived economic health. If people are trying to start new companies in a given city, it's a sign that they're bullish on the area's prospects.

Driving the news: Some 17.3 new business applications per 1,000 residents were filed across the Philly region in 2022, per new Census Bureau and IRS data.

That number was at 20.6 per 100,000 in 2021.

Between the lines: The word "startup" tends to evoke buzzy Silicon Valley tech ventures. But young companies of all stripes, from stores and restaurants to software and manufacturing firms, play a big economic role.

As of 2021, more than 66.7 million Americans worked for companies with fewer than 100 employees, and those firms posted nearly $3.6 trillion in annual payroll, per census data.

The big picture: Just over 5 million new business applications were filed nationwide in 2022, or 15.1 for every 1,000 residents.

That's down about 6.6% from 2021, when nearly 5.4 million applications were filed nationwide — 16.2 for every 1,000 residents.

The intrigue: The Southeastern U.S. is a hotbed of new business activity, home to nine of the top 10 major metro areas with the most applications.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Orlando metro areas took the top spots in 2022.

The only area outside the Southeast making the top 10: Provo, Utah.

Of note: Many of the hottest spots for new business applications also have booming populations.

That makes sense, as economic growth and population increases tend to go hand in hand.

Yes, but: A filed application is no guarantee of a healthy, thriving business to follow — but it's undoubtedly a sign of economic optimism.