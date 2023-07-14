Share on email (opens in new window)

Rendering courtesy of the Philadelphia Department of Public Property

The long-planned redesign of Center City's Thomas Paine Plaza is finally starting to take shape.

Why it matters: The highly trafficked public square beside City Hall and Love Park, which hasn't been updated since it was created in 1962, lacks visibility, shade and amenities.

What's happening: The city's $20 million proposal would overhaul the plaza at the base of the Municipal Services Building to create an inviting and accessible gathering space for tourists, organizations, or protestors, per the planning document.

The latest: The city's Art Commission gave conceptual approval to the design on Wednesday. It'll go before the commission once more for final approval, Kenney administration spokesperson Laila Sadat tells Axios.

Construction has started, including the removal of the iconic "Your Move" game pieces and statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo.

Rendering courtesy of the Philadelphia Department of Public Property

Details: The proposal would create a new entrance with a sloping sidewalk leading to a plaza with dozens of trees and new greenspace. Other improvements include:

Two meeting spaces with elevated platforms

Shaded canopies

New lighting, seating and furniture

1 cool thing: The redesign will include a permanent, site-specific art (a city requirement for big projects).

A committee will be formed to review and select artist proposals.

What's next: The tentative start date on the plaza redesign is February 2025, per Sadat.

What we're watching: Public reaction. The city's recent redesigns of LOVE Park and Dilworth Park received mixed reviews.