Bonjour! It's Bastille Day in the "Frenchest American city."

Why it matters: Philly's French connections run deep — as many were surprised to learn from Michelin's new travel guide for the city, which bestowed the moniker and proclaimed Philly as the "perfect compromise between American excess and European spirit."

The big picture: Our French influence is everywhere — you just need to know where to look.

Context: Unknown to most, Philly has a French Quarter, which stretches from 17th to 19th Streets between Sansom and Walnut Streets, per Billy Penn.

Meanwhile, you can spot French art and culture in museums — Barnes Foundation and Rodin Museum — along with a slew of restaurants.

🇫🇷 Zoom in: Here are a few ways to celebrate Bastille Day in town:

🎺 Philly's popular French restaurant Parc is throwing a daylong celebration Friday that includes food and drink specials, crafts and activities for kids, and live jazz music. Pay as you go.

🍸 Celebrate Bastille Day with drinks, poetry and tunes at the Rodin Museum's Garden Bar from 4-8:30pm Friday.

Plus: Take a mini photography lesson (space limited) and play Jumbo Chess among Rodin sculptures.

The Good King Tavern in Queen Village is throwing a block party on Saturday from noon to 8pm. Celebrate Bastille Day with street food, beer, music and games.

🐌 Royal Boucherie in Old City is offering a curated menu and drink specials to celebrate Bastille Day, including escargot and brie crépe along with a Parisian sour cocktail. The offerings run through Saturday.

🧺 Alliance Française de Philadelphie is hosting a BYO picnic at FDR Park Boathouse in South Philly from 2-5pm on Sunday, with games, trivia and a paper airplane contest.