It's going to be a ball. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The English Premier League is bringing a six-team exhibition tour to the U.S. for the first time in its history. And Philly's getting in on the action.

Driving the news: Some of the league's top teams will clash at the Linc on July 22-23.

Why it matters: Philly's rabid soccer fan base will relish a visit from Chelsea, which has one of the world's biggest followings.

Plus: It's the first major soccer event at the Linc since the U.S. women's national team played there in August 2019, per the Inquirer.

The intrigue: The exhibition series opens with a match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion that Saturday at 7pm.

And a rare treat: a Sunday doubleheader. Fulham play Brentford at 4pm, followed by Newcastle United-Aston Villa at 7pm.

The bottom line: What do you need — an invitation? It's a rare gem, and you can still score pretty cheap tix.