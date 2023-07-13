You can still get tickets to the Premier League in Philly
The English Premier League is bringing a six-team exhibition tour to the U.S. for the first time in its history. And Philly's getting in on the action.
Driving the news: Some of the league's top teams will clash at the Linc on July 22-23.
Why it matters: Philly's rabid soccer fan base will relish a visit from Chelsea, which has one of the world's biggest followings.
Plus: It's the first major soccer event at the Linc since the U.S. women's national team played there in August 2019, per the Inquirer.
The intrigue: The exhibition series opens with a match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion that Saturday at 7pm.
- And a rare treat: a Sunday doubleheader. Fulham play Brentford at 4pm, followed by Newcastle United-Aston Villa at 7pm.
The bottom line: What do you need — an invitation? It's a rare gem, and you can still score pretty cheap tix.
