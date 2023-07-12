Walnut Garden in Center City had a buzzy opening in May at a lot in Rittenhouse Square that drew about 1,000 people, per the Inquirer.

Yes, but: The cocktail and beer garden, owned by FCM Hospitality, remains closed after the city shut down the space on June 27. So what's going on?

State of play: Walnut Garden was closed due to a "clear and present danger" stemming from a 200-gallon tank of diesel fuel that was unsecured on the property, per city spokesperson Shemeka Moore.

The owner had several other violations, including no food license and electrical permit, all of which must be addressed before the beer garden can reopen.

Of note: FCM Hospitality is a big player in the city, managing venues such as Liberty Point and the Garden at Cherry Street Pier.

What they're saying: Dana Canalichio, a spokesperson for FCM Hospitality, tells Axios the company is working to reopen the beer garden as soon as possible but there's no word yet when that might be.

