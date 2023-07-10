What to know ahead of Beyoncé's tour stop in Philly

For one night, the Linc will turn into the BeyHive.

Driving the news: Philadelphia is the first stop on Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour".

Wednesday's concert is also the only one in Pennsylvania. Sorry, Pittsburgh.

Why it matters: Because Philadelphians are "Crazy in Love" with Queen B — and the one-night stop could generate an economic jolt for the city just like Taylor Swift did.

What's happening: Beyoncé will perform her greatest hits with Kevin JZ Prodigy serving as the emcee, per the Inquirer.

Don't worry. She's not going to keep you waiting "All Night." No opening acts, a prompt 7pm start.

Here's what you need to know before attending:

Be smart: If you're packing hot sauce in your bag, the Linc only allows clear plastic or vinyl bags not bigger than 12"x6"x12"; one gallon plastic freezer Ziploc bags and small clutches not exceeding 4.5"x6.5". You can bring the clutch in addition to one of the clear bags.

Pictures are golden, but make sure your cameras are in a clear case with lenses no larger than six inches. Apparently, bring a ruler.

⛔ You're also not allowed to bring video cameras, alcohol, selfie sticks or umbrellas inside.

Of note: Signs can't be larger than 18"x24" or made of metal or wood. Sticks and poles can bee a buzzkill so keep them under a foot, because, um, everyone has to see the musical icon.

Keep messages clean. Nothing obscene, indecent, political, commercial, off-topic or "potentially offensive to other patrons."

Food and drink options: Grab a slice from America's Pie in sections 120 and 219 or chow down on a bacon BBQ cheesesteak from Bassett's BBQ in the Pepsi Plaza.

Gluten-free options are available in sections 120 and 216, veggie burgers in 110 and kosher dogs and other items in 116.

"Don't Hurt Yourself" getting to the concert. You've got options:

Even if you're in the 'burbs of Center City, SEPTA has a route.

Uber, Lyft and Curb to the stadium.

Take your own car, but expect to pay: $35 for cars, $70 for oversized vehicles. Or book a spot at a nearby parking garage with Park Whiz.

Pro tip: When getting picked up afterward, walk as far as you can away from the stadium to avoid congestion. Many people head toward Xfinity Live!