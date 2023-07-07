41 mins ago - Things to Do

Private pool passes for swimming in the Philly area

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of Olympic swim lanes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Grab your swimsuit and beat the ever increasing heat at private pools in Philly this summer.

Why it matters: Private pools offer another option to cool off besides your neighborhood public pool.

State of play: You've got options in and outside of the city but they come with a bill to get in the door.

  • Here are some offerings:

Family friendly: New York Sports Club in Society Hill.

  • Enjoy the day at one of the largest private swim decks in the city.
  • Location: 220-250 S. 5th St.
  • Perks: Private cabanas and lounge chairs.
  • Cost: Day passes are $20 Monday through Thursday, $25 Friday through Sunday. Day passes must be purchased in person the day of use.

Luxury: W Philadelphia's WET Bar.

  • Treat yourself with a soak in the hotel's outdoor heated pool now through Sept. 25. But you'll have to rent a private cabana or book a spa treatment to access without reserving a room.
  • Location: 1439 Chestnut St.
  • Perk: An Instagram-ready spot in Center City with a fire pit and bar.
  • Cost: Cabana rentals: $200 fee for up to eight people, plus a $1,000 food and drink minimum for up to three hours. Spa treatment: Costs vary.

Learn how to swim: Fitness Alive.

  • The aquatic fitness center offers private swim lessons for adults and children, along with classes, and four-day skill intensives for kids.
  • Locations: 1425 Arch St. in Center City and 714 Reed St. in South Philly.
  • Perks: Heated indoor pools.
  • Cost: Private lessons are $65, semi-private lessons (for 2 swimmers) $110, and swim skill intensives $160.

Outside the city: Neshaminy Swimming Pool.

  • This pool offers a nearby getaway just north of the city.
  • Location: Neshaminy State Park, 3401 State Road in Bensalem.
  • Perks: Splash park, water slide and snack bar.
  • Cost: $13 for adults and children; $175 for a season pass.
