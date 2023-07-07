Private pool passes for swimming in the Philly area

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Grab your swimsuit and beat the ever increasing heat at private pools in Philly this summer.

Why it matters: Private pools offer another option to cool off besides your neighborhood public pool.

State of play: You've got options in and outside of the city but they come with a bill to get in the door.

Here are some offerings:

Family friendly: New York Sports Club in Society Hill.

Enjoy the day at one of the largest private swim decks in the city.

Location: 220-250 S. 5th St.

220-250 S. 5th St. Perks: Private cabanas and lounge chairs.

Private cabanas and lounge chairs. Cost: Day passes are $20 Monday through Thursday, $25 Friday through Sunday. Day passes must be purchased in person the day of use.

Luxury: W Philadelphia's WET Bar.

Treat yourself with a soak in the hotel's outdoor heated pool now through Sept. 25. But you'll have to rent a private cabana or book a spa treatment to access without reserving a room.

Location: 1439 Chestnut St.

1439 Chestnut St. Perk: An Instagram-ready spot in Center City with a fire pit and bar.

An Instagram-ready spot in Center City with a fire pit and bar. Cost: Cabana rentals: $200 fee for up to eight people, plus a $1,000 food and drink minimum for up to three hours. Spa treatment: Costs vary.

Learn how to swim: Fitness Alive.

The aquatic fitness center offers private swim lessons for adults and children, along with classes, and four-day skill intensives for kids.

Locations: 1425 Arch St. in Center City and 714 Reed St. in South Philly.

1425 Arch St. in Center City and 714 Reed St. in South Philly. Perks: Heated indoor pools.

Heated indoor pools. Cost: Private lessons are $65, semi-private lessons (for 2 swimmers) $110, and swim skill intensives $160.

Outside the city: Neshaminy Swimming Pool.