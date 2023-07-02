Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Philly’s Fourth of July concert and fireworks on the Parkway are nearly here — along with plenty of other events throughout the city today and tomorrow.

What’s happening: Here’s your cheat sheet to your best Fourth yet.

🎤 Award-winning singer Vanessa Williams takes over the Independence Mall on Monday for a 6pm concert.

🏛️ Carpenters’ Hall reopens with a public ceremony at 10am on Monday following a fire last year.

There'll be free admission and historic reenactors appearing throughout the day.

👻 Eastern State Penitentiary offers free admission to its Night Tours: Summer Twilight on Monday from 6-10pm.

Reservations are sold out but a standby line will offer entrance depending on availability.

🇺🇸 The city kicks off the holiday with a ceremony at Independence Hall at 10am on Tuesday.

Hear the Black Pearl Orchestra perform and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

🥁 Enjoy the Salute to Independence Day Parade starting on Tuesday at 11am at 2nd and Market Streets.

Expect floats, marching bands, cultural groups, and a performance by Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke.

The parade will travel west along Market Street to City Hall.

Road closures will be in place along the parade route.

🎆 The Fourth’s big event starts at 4pm on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with performances by Philly’s own Snacktime and DJ Diamond Kuts.