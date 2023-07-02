33 mins ago - Things to Do

Your guide to July 4 festivities, fireworks and road closures

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Philly’s Fourth of July concert and fireworks on the Parkway are nearly here — along with plenty of other events throughout the city today and tomorrow.

What’s happening: Here’s your cheat sheet to your best Fourth yet.

🎤 Award-winning singer Vanessa Williams takes over the Independence Mall on Monday for a 6pm concert.

🏛️ Carpenters’ Hall reopens with a public ceremony at 10am on Monday following a fire last year.

  • There'll be free admission and historic reenactors appearing throughout the day.

👻 Eastern State Penitentiary offers free admission to its Night Tours: Summer Twilight on Monday from 6-10pm.

  • Reservations are sold out but a standby line will offer entrance depending on availability.

🇺🇸 The city kicks off the holiday with a ceremony at Independence Hall at 10am on Tuesday.

  • Hear the Black Pearl Orchestra perform and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

🥁 Enjoy the Salute to Independence Day Parade starting on Tuesday at 11am at 2nd and Market Streets.

  • Expect floats, marching bands, cultural groups, and a performance by Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke.
  • The parade will travel west along Market Street to City Hall.

🎆 The Fourth’s big event starts at 4pm on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with performances by Philly’s own Snacktime and DJ Diamond Kuts.

  • Singer Demi Lovato and rapper Ludacris take the main stage at 7pm followed by fireworks.
  • Be smart: All guests must enter at Logan Circle at 20th Street and go through the security checkpoint.
  • The concert has a long list of prohibited items, including alcohol, sparklers, selfie sticks, face coverings (except COVID-19 masks and faith-based coverings), stickers, and glass containers.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more