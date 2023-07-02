Your guide to July 4 festivities, fireworks and road closures
Philly’s Fourth of July concert and fireworks on the Parkway are nearly here — along with plenty of other events throughout the city today and tomorrow.
What’s happening: Here’s your cheat sheet to your best Fourth yet.
🎤 Award-winning singer Vanessa Williams takes over the Independence Mall on Monday for a 6pm concert.
🏛️ Carpenters’ Hall reopens with a public ceremony at 10am on Monday following a fire last year.
- There'll be free admission and historic reenactors appearing throughout the day.
👻 Eastern State Penitentiary offers free admission to its Night Tours: Summer Twilight on Monday from 6-10pm.
- Reservations are sold out but a standby line will offer entrance depending on availability.
🇺🇸 The city kicks off the holiday with a ceremony at Independence Hall at 10am on Tuesday.
- Hear the Black Pearl Orchestra perform and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
🥁 Enjoy the Salute to Independence Day Parade starting on Tuesday at 11am at 2nd and Market Streets.
- Expect floats, marching bands, cultural groups, and a performance by Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke.
- The parade will travel west along Market Street to City Hall.
- Road closures will be in place along the parade route.
🎆 The Fourth’s big event starts at 4pm on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with performances by Philly’s own Snacktime and DJ Diamond Kuts.
- Singer Demi Lovato and rapper Ludacris take the main stage at 7pm followed by fireworks.
- Be smart: All guests must enter at Logan Circle at 20th Street and go through the security checkpoint.
- The concert has a long list of prohibited items, including alcohol, sparklers, selfie sticks, face coverings (except COVID-19 masks and faith-based coverings), stickers, and glass containers.
