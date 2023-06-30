Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lions, tigers and bears? Basic, as the kids say.

Yes, but: For all you budding zoologists, you'll love the Humboldt penguins, Arapawa goats and red-tailed monkeys, all just welcomed to the Philadelphia Zoo.

The intrigue: The newborn goats are bordering on extinction with fewer than 500 worldwide and only about 20 domestically, per zoo officials and animal conservationists.

Plus, the red-tailed monkeys haven't appeared in Philly in nearly a century.

Zoom in: First-time penguin parents Schwimmer and Geller welcomed their new chicks in late April.

They're especially dependent on caretakers since they don't develop waterproof feathers until they're 3 months. Once they mature, they're faster than heck, swimming at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

Not to be outdone, the new red-tailed monkeys, known for their bright chestnut tone, were last housed in Philly in 1928.