Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new monkeys, penguins and goats

Isaac Avilucea
The red-tailed monkeys seen here can now be found at the Philly Zoo.

A red, um, tailed day. Photo: courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

Lions, tigers and bears? Basic, as the kids say.

Yes, but: For all you budding zoologists, you'll love the Humboldt penguins, Arapawa goats and red-tailed monkeys, all just welcomed to the Philadelphia Zoo.

The intrigue: The newborn goats are bordering on extinction with fewer than 500 worldwide and only about 20 domestically, per zoo officials and animal conservationists.

  • Plus, the red-tailed monkeys haven't appeared in Philly in nearly a century.

Zoom in: First-time penguin parents Schwimmer and Geller welcomed their new chicks in late April.

  • They're especially dependent on caretakers since they don't develop waterproof feathers until they're 3 months. Once they mature, they're faster than heck, swimming at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

Not to be outdone, the new red-tailed monkeys, known for their bright chestnut tone, were last housed in Philly in 1928.

  • They're squirrel-like, and able to store nearly as much food in cheek pouches, which have powerful digestive enzymes, as their stomachs.
