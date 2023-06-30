30 mins ago - News
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new monkeys, penguins and goats
Lions, tigers and bears? Basic, as the kids say.
Yes, but: For all you budding zoologists, you'll love the Humboldt penguins, Arapawa goats and red-tailed monkeys, all just welcomed to the Philadelphia Zoo.
The intrigue: The newborn goats are bordering on extinction with fewer than 500 worldwide and only about 20 domestically, per zoo officials and animal conservationists.
- Plus, the red-tailed monkeys haven't appeared in Philly in nearly a century.
Zoom in: First-time penguin parents Schwimmer and Geller welcomed their new chicks in late April.
- They're especially dependent on caretakers since they don't develop waterproof feathers until they're 3 months. Once they mature, they're faster than heck, swimming at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.
Not to be outdone, the new red-tailed monkeys, known for their bright chestnut tone, were last housed in Philly in 1928.
- They're squirrel-like, and able to store nearly as much food in cheek pouches, which have powerful digestive enzymes, as their stomachs.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.