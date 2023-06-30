27 mins ago - Food and Drink

Beer City: Summer seasonals on tap at Dock Street

Mike D'Onofrio
A trio of summer seasonal beers at Dock Street Brewery.

Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

My Philly beer journey recently led me to Dock Street Brewery in South Philly.

Details: During a visit to the brewery's Washington Avenue outpost, I tasted a trio of seasonal beers: Summer Haze, Found Friends and Barracuda.

The take: The Summer Haze, a pale ale with a bite of hops that's not overpowering, was my favorite.

  • It had a hint of citrus, and sweetness and was cheap. I paid $3.50 for a 6oz pour. A pint is $7.50.

Runner up: The Barracuda is a Berliner-style Weisse brewed with raspberry and hibiscus.

  • The rose-colored beer is bursting with refreshing tartness.
  • $3 for a 6oz glass, $6.50 for a pint.

Of note: You can feel good about walking out with a four-pack of the hazy IPA Found Friends ($16).

My takeaway: Stop by and try a few of these winners.

