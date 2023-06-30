27 mins ago - Food and Drink
Beer City: Summer seasonals on tap at Dock Street
My Philly beer journey recently led me to Dock Street Brewery in South Philly.
Details: During a visit to the brewery's Washington Avenue outpost, I tasted a trio of seasonal beers: Summer Haze, Found Friends and Barracuda.
The take: The Summer Haze, a pale ale with a bite of hops that's not overpowering, was my favorite.
- It had a hint of citrus, and sweetness and was cheap. I paid $3.50 for a 6oz pour. A pint is $7.50.
Runner up: The Barracuda is a Berliner-style Weisse brewed with raspberry and hibiscus.
- The rose-colored beer is bursting with refreshing tartness.
- $3 for a 6oz glass, $6.50 for a pint.
Of note: You can feel good about walking out with a four-pack of the hazy IPA Found Friends ($16).
- Dock Street donates $1 from every sale to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.
My takeaway: Stop by and try a few of these winners.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.