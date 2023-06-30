Beer City: Summer seasonals on tap at Dock Street

Share on email (opens in new window)

My Philly beer journey recently led me to Dock Street Brewery in South Philly.

Details: During a visit to the brewery's Washington Avenue outpost, I tasted a trio of seasonal beers: Summer Haze, Found Friends and Barracuda.

The take: The Summer Haze, a pale ale with a bite of hops that's not overpowering, was my favorite.

It had a hint of citrus, and sweetness and was cheap. I paid $3.50 for a 6oz pour. A pint is $7.50.

Runner up: The Barracuda is a Berliner-style Weisse brewed with raspberry and hibiscus.

The rose-colored beer is bursting with refreshing tartness.

$3 for a 6oz glass, $6.50 for a pint.

Of note: You can feel good about walking out with a four-pack of the hazy IPA Found Friends ($16).

Dock Street donates $1 from every sale to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

My takeaway: Stop by and try a few of these winners.