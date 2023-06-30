28 mins ago - Things to Do

Barbie-themed events and pop-ups in Philly

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of a pair of vintage glasses with rose colored lenses.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's beginning to look a lot like a Barbie summer.

Why it matters: The buzz around the live-action movie "Barbie," premiering July 21, is reaching a fever pitch and Philly bars and restaurants are getting in on the frenzy.

State of play: Mark your calendars for these Barbie-inspired events happening in the city.

Dance the night away at the Barbie Dream Party at Underground Arts at 9pm on July 8.

  • Enjoy Barbie-themed drink specials and visuals, along with musical hits from the 1990s with DJ JadeRavenz.
  • Tickets: $15+.

Go party at the Night of 1,000 Barbies, an evening of drag and burlesque at Franky Bradley on July 15 from 7:30-10:30pm. Ages 21 and over.

Blondie restaurant in Manayunk will transform its "Pink Room" into a Barbie wonderland from July 17-28.

  • Taste special cocktails, including a Malibu Blondie bay breeze and Blondie Bombshell raspberry martini.
  • Movie-inspired menu items include Barbie's Berry Bliss Pancakes and Pretty in Pink Cake.
  • You can dish at brunch while taking in cult classic rom-coms and listening to a playlist inspired by Malibu Barbie.

Taqueria Amor in Manayunk will offer pink-powered cocktails and menu items July 20-30.

