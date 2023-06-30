Barbie-themed events and pop-ups in Philly

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's beginning to look a lot like a Barbie summer.

Why it matters: The buzz around the live-action movie "Barbie," premiering July 21, is reaching a fever pitch and Philly bars and restaurants are getting in on the frenzy.

State of play: Mark your calendars for these Barbie-inspired events happening in the city.

Dance the night away at the Barbie Dream Party at Underground Arts at 9pm on July 8.

Enjoy Barbie-themed drink specials and visuals, along with musical hits from the 1990s with DJ JadeRavenz.

Tickets: $15+.

Go party at the Night of 1,000 Barbies, an evening of drag and burlesque at Franky Bradley on July 15 from 7:30-10:30pm. Ages 21 and over.

Blondie restaurant in Manayunk will transform its "Pink Room" into a Barbie wonderland from July 17-28.

Taste special cocktails, including a Malibu Blondie bay breeze and Blondie Bombshell raspberry martini.

Movie-inspired menu items include Barbie's Berry Bliss Pancakes and Pretty in Pink Cake.

You can dish at brunch while taking in cult classic rom-coms and listening to a playlist inspired by Malibu Barbie.

Taqueria Amor in Manayunk will offer pink-powered cocktails and menu items July 20-30.