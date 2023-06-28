It's Wawa Hoagie Day! Grab a free hoagie

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Get your free hoagies while they're available! Photo courtesy of Wawa Welcome America

Today Philly celebrates the small but mighty hoagie.

Why it matters: Thousands of sammies are being given away for free, including to those most in need.

What's happening: Welcome America's Hoagie Day will set up shop in front of the National Constitution Center on Arch Street between 5th and 6th Streets starting at noon.

On the menu: Turkey hoagies.

By the numbers: 15,000 Wawa Shorti Hoagies are up for grabs.

Another 10,000 hoagies will be donated to the food bank Philabundance and the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, and the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

Seven tons of ingredients will be used.

Flashback: The first Hoagie Day was in 1992.

That was when then-Mayor Ed Rendell proclaimed the hoagie was the "official sandwich of Philadelphia."

Details: WMMR's Preston and Casey will emcee the hoagie-building contest Hoagies for Heroes, a competition among Philly first responders, state National Guard, and others for charity.

The event will include a performance by Voices of Service at 1pm.

Meanwhile, admission to the National Constitution Center is free today.

📬 What are your favorite hoagie joints in the city? Hit reply to let us know and we may feature one of them!