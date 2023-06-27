Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

"The Big Aristotle" has opened a new chicken joint in Center City.

What's happening: NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, which opened last week in the Concourse at the Comcast Center, is getting a ton of hype — and I wanted a taste.

Zoom in: The menu has 13 items, including four crispy chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, two sides, a Caesar salad, shakes and a big cookie.

The take: Bring your appetite. These portions are ginormous and full of flavor.

The M.D.E. (Most Dominant Ever, which is one of Shaq's nicknames) is a hefty chicken breast with the right amount of crispy. The Shaq sauce adds a touch of chipotle flavor, and the thickly sliced pickles offer a good crunch ($8.99).

Yes, but: Mike likes his chicken spicy so my favorite was the Uncle Jerome chicken sandwich ($9.99).

This Nashville hot chicken lives up to its billing on a brioche bun with a pleasant smoky flavor.

The sweet: The El Padrino Negro shake is a magical elixir of chocolate chips, peanut butter and whipped cream. Think a drinkable Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

And the Big Cookie is undunkable, just like the old NBA rims before they were Shaq-proofed ($12.99).

Tip: The chicken sandwiches don't come with fries but skip the thick-cut BC fries for a side. They're average and a little soggy.

Be smart: The word is out about this place so be prepared to wait in line during the lunch rush.

If you go: Big Chicken is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm.

Comcast employees get a 10% discount.

What to watch: There are currently 18 locations across the U.S., but company spokesperson Emily Cashen tells Axios the chain is open to growth with the right franchise partner.