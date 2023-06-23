2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Why you should try Wissahickon's Goseberry Ale
Summer is here, and I’m looking for tasty beers to sip in the sun on weekends.
- I recently stumbled upon Goseberry Ale from Wissahickon Brewing Co. in Northwest Philly.
Details: It's a wheat beer brewed with blackberry puree and pink Himalayan sea salt.
- The crimson-colored tipple has a touch of tart and mild sourness with a dry finish. Think of a fruity, dry cider or champagne.
Of note: At only 4.3% ABV, this is an easy-drinking beer and a nice changeup from your usual IPAs, ales and the like.
Cost: $15 for a 16-ounce four pack at the brewery.
- $4 for an 8-ounce draft; $6 for a 13-ounce.
My takeaway: Perfect for a summer afternoon at the beach or in your backyard.
