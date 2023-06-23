Why you should try Wissahickon's Goseberry Ale

Share on email (opens in new window)

Summer is here, and I’m looking for tasty beers to sip in the sun on weekends.

I recently stumbled upon Goseberry Ale from Wissahickon Brewing Co. in Northwest Philly.

Details: It's a wheat beer brewed with blackberry puree and pink Himalayan sea salt.

The crimson-colored tipple has a touch of tart and mild sourness with a dry finish. Think of a fruity, dry cider or champagne.

Of note: At only 4.3% ABV, this is an easy-drinking beer and a nice changeup from your usual IPAs, ales and the like.

Cost: $15 for a 16-ounce four pack at the brewery.

$4 for an 8-ounce draft; $6 for a 13-ounce.

My takeaway: Perfect for a summer afternoon at the beach or in your backyard.