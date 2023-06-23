Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Philadelphia lawmakers signed off on a $6.2 billion budget yesterday without hiking property taxes as city finances look better than expected in the short-term.

State of play: The budget will boost overall spending 6% over last year, thanks to an influx of federal pandemic aid ($391 million).

City Council took outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget and tacked on more than $90 million, designating additional funding for illegal dumping enforcement and the city’s mobile crisis unit.

The Council separately approved small cuts to the city’s wage tax for residents and the business income and receipts tax.

Of note: Property taxes will remain flat — the city is forgoing reassessments this year.

That’s because it's still working through reviews from residents who challenged their reassessments last year.

Zoom in: The police department’s budget will grow to $855 million, up nearly 9%, in part to fund upgrades to a forensic lab.

The Free Library will also get a boost, to help restore six-day-a-week service throughout the system.

The budget also earmarks $10 million for hiring bonuses and other incentives to fill the thousands of vacant city jobs.

Meanwhile, the Kenney administration is expected to start a pilot program this year to provide free SEPTA access for residents near or at the poverty level — about 25,000 people.

The big picture: The city is poised to finish the current fiscal year in a strong position.

Revenues are projected to rise nearly 4% over last year, per a recent report from the City Controller’s Office.

What they’re saying: The city is in a “very strong financial position” as tax revenues are up and beating expectations, Nick Hand, the director of the City Controller Office’s finance, policy and data unit, tells Axios.