Philly is starved for rain, on drought watch
Pennsylvania experienced a drier-than-usual spring.
Why it matters: The state is under a drought watch, meaning people are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.
State of play: Philly is more than 5.5 inches behind normal precipitation this year through Wednesday, per the National Weather Service (NWS).
- Precipitation is below average in nearly every county through mid-June, per NWS.
Zoom in: Most counties are experiencing moderate drought, but parts of Southeastern, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
- The lack of rain could affect crop growth, increase fire dangers, and lead to declines in honey production.
The big picture: Drought is expected to persist throughout most of the state through September, per NWS.
What to watch: Relief may be coming for Philly: Rain is expected over the coming days, according to NWS.
