Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: NOAA; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania experienced a drier-than-usual spring.

Why it matters: The state is under a drought watch, meaning people are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

State of play: Philly is more than 5.5 inches behind normal precipitation this year through Wednesday, per the National Weather Service (NWS).

Precipitation is below average in nearly every county through mid-June, per NWS.

Zoom in: Most counties are experiencing moderate drought, but parts of Southeastern, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The lack of rain could affect crop growth, increase fire dangers, and lead to declines in honey production.

The big picture: Drought is expected to persist throughout most of the state through September, per NWS.

What to watch: Relief may be coming for Philly: Rain is expected over the coming days, according to NWS.