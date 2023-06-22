7 hours ago - Climate

Philly is starved for rain, on drought watch

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: NOAA; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania experienced a drier-than-usual spring.

Why it matters: The state is under a drought watch, meaning people are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

State of play: Philly is more than 5.5 inches behind normal precipitation this year through Wednesday, per the National Weather Service (NWS).

  • Precipitation is below average in nearly every county through mid-June, per NWS.

Zoom in: Most counties are experiencing moderate drought, but parts of Southeastern, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

  • The lack of rain could affect crop growth, increase fire dangers, and lead to declines in honey production.

The big picture: Drought is expected to persist throughout most of the state through September, per NWS.

What to watch: Relief may be coming for Philly: Rain is expected over the coming days, according to NWS.

