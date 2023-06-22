The sculpture looks pretty much the same as in the 1970s. Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/Classicstock/Getty

Philly’s iconic ”Clothespin” sculpture turns 47 this weekend.

Why it matters: The 45-foot monument is a Center City landmark that has ignited controversy over its meaning and design.

State of play: A crane placed the 10-ton clothespin on its pedestal at the 15th and Market Streets subway station on June 25, 1976, which marked the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence.

It was designed by artist Claes Oldenburg, whose colossal works of art of ordinary objects are found around the world.

Zoom in: Oldenburg compared the rusty steel sculpture to Constantin Brancusi’s “The Kiss,” which can be seen in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, per the Association for Public Art.

The metal spring is supposed to look like the number 76, per The New York Times.

Of note: Oldenburg died last year.