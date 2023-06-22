3 hours ago - Newcomers
"Clothespin" sculpture has been a downtown fixture for 47 years
Philly’s iconic ”Clothespin” sculpture turns 47 this weekend.
Why it matters: The 45-foot monument is a Center City landmark that has ignited controversy over its meaning and design.
State of play: A crane placed the 10-ton clothespin on its pedestal at the 15th and Market Streets subway station on June 25, 1976, which marked the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence.
- It was designed by artist Claes Oldenburg, whose colossal works of art of ordinary objects are found around the world.
Zoom in: Oldenburg compared the rusty steel sculpture to Constantin Brancusi’s “The Kiss,” which can be seen in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, per the Association for Public Art.
- The metal spring is supposed to look like the number 76, per The New York Times.
Of note: Oldenburg died last year.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.