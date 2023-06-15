This year's Made in America festival line-up
The Made in America festival is back this Labor Day weekend with a new lineup headlined by women for the first time.
Why it matters: Jay-Z’s annual music festival takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the final big-ticket event of the summer.
Driving the news: Lizzo and SZA are the top artists playing this year’s festival on Sept. 2 and 3.
- Other headliners include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Lil Yachty and Ice Spice.
1 cool thing: ‘90s rappers Mase and Cam’ron also will perform a special joint set.
Between the lines: Since launching in Philly in 2012, the event has generated more than $180 million in economic activity for the city, per the organizers.
Zoom in: Visitors can check out the Cause Village at the festival.
- The space will showcase work from organizations working to address national and local issues, including voter access, LGBTQ rights and social justice.
How it works: Tickets have been on sale for months on the festival’s website.
- Two-day general admission ticket: $200 (plus a $41.53 fee)
- Two-day VIP ticket: $750 (plus a $85.24 fee)
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.