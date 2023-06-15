This year's Made in America festival line-up

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lizzo, left, and SZA are set to play Philly this summer. Photos: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty

The Made in America festival is back this Labor Day weekend with a new lineup headlined by women for the first time.

Why it matters: Jay-Z’s annual music festival takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the final big-ticket event of the summer.

Driving the news: Lizzo and SZA are the top artists playing this year’s festival on Sept. 2 and 3.

Other headliners include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Lil Yachty and Ice Spice.

1 cool thing: ‘90s rappers Mase and Cam’ron also will perform a special joint set.

Between the lines: Since launching in Philly in 2012, the event has generated more than $180 million in economic activity for the city, per the organizers.

Zoom in: Visitors can check out the Cause Village at the festival.

The space will showcase work from organizations working to address national and local issues, including voter access, LGBTQ rights and social justice.

How it works: Tickets have been on sale for months on the festival’s website.