How to celebrate Juneteenth in Philly

Mike D'Onofrio
Photo illustration of a man and child celebrating at the Juneteenth Atlanta Black History parade next to a girl in Akwai Ibon Ibibio tribal garments over a background of Juneteenth symbols and colors

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Elijah Nouvelage and Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Philly will mark Juneteenth this weekend with its annual parade and festival, along with events throughout the city.

Why it matters: Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in the U.S., in Galveston, Texas, received news of their freedom.

What’s happening: Sunday is the Juneteenth Parade and Festival in West Philly.

Details: The parade kicks off at noon at the intersection of N 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue, ending in Malcolm X Memorial Park.

Plus: The festival runs from 3-7pm at S 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue next to Malcolm X Park.

  • Live music performances are headlined by Lil Mo, DJ Cupid and Fatman Scoop.
  • Browse hundreds of Black- and brown-owned businesses and vendors at the Juneteenth marketplace from 10am-8pm at the park.

Meanwhile: Bring the kids to the Juneteenth children’s village at the park from 2-7pm, which will include games, face painting, arts and crafts, photo booths and a carnival.

Local celebrations happening this weekend:

Juneteenth Festival in Nicetown-Tioga: Saturday 1-5pm, W Tioga Street between 19th and 20th Streets.

  • Enjoy live music, African drummers, a moon bounce, face painting, axe throwing, and free barbecue food.

Juneteenth Wine and Arts Festival: 1-6pm, Cherry Street Pier.

  • Sip wine from local Black-owned wineries, enjoy live music, and take in art exhibitions at this family-friendly event on the waterfront.
  • Tickets: Free to enter, $15 for wine tasting.

Juneteenth mural unveiling: Saturday 2pm, Germantown ArtHaus

  • See the first Juneteenth mural. The ceremony includes music from Emmy-nominated singer Julian King, a drum performance and art station.

Juneteenth Festival in Germantown: Saturday noon to 7pm, the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue.

  • The daylong street festival includes music, food, performances, a marketplace and panel discussions.

Juneteenth Block Party: Monday 11am-4pm, 701 Arch St.

Millennial Juneteenth Festival: Monday 3-8pm, 4901 Kingsessing Ave.

The event at the Kingsessing Recreation Center features live music, food vendors, and activities for children.

