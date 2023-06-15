How to celebrate Juneteenth in Philly

Share on email (opens in new window)

Philly will mark Juneteenth this weekend with its annual parade and festival, along with events throughout the city.

Why it matters: Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in the U.S., in Galveston, Texas, received news of their freedom.

What’s happening: Sunday is the Juneteenth Parade and Festival in West Philly.

It’s one of the nation's largest Juneteenth celebrations, put on by the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative.

Details: The parade kicks off at noon at the intersection of N 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue, ending in Malcolm X Memorial Park.

Plus: The festival runs from 3-7pm at S 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue next to Malcolm X Park.

Live music performances are headlined by Lil Mo, DJ Cupid and Fatman Scoop.

Browse hundreds of Black- and brown-owned businesses and vendors at the Juneteenth marketplace from 10am-8pm at the park.

Meanwhile: Bring the kids to the Juneteenth children’s village at the park from 2-7pm, which will include games, face painting, arts and crafts, photo booths and a carnival.

Local celebrations happening this weekend:

Juneteenth Festival in Nicetown-Tioga: Saturday 1-5pm, W Tioga Street between 19th and 20th Streets.

Enjoy live music, African drummers, a moon bounce, face painting, axe throwing, and free barbecue food.

Juneteenth Wine and Arts Festival: 1-6pm, Cherry Street Pier.

Sip wine from local Black-owned wineries, enjoy live music, and take in art exhibitions at this family-friendly event on the waterfront.

Tickets: Free to enter, $15 for wine tasting.

Juneteenth mural unveiling: Saturday 2pm, Germantown ArtHaus

See the first Juneteenth mural. The ceremony includes music from Emmy-nominated singer Julian King, a drum performance and art station.

Juneteenth Festival in Germantown: Saturday noon to 7pm, the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue.

The daylong street festival includes music, food, performances, a marketplace and panel discussions.

Juneteenth Block Party: Monday 11am-4pm, 701 Arch St.

Check out a marketplace, food trucks, dancing, art and crafts, and live performances by DJ Spinderella and Sa-Roc, plus free admission to the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Millennial Juneteenth Festival: Monday 3-8pm, 4901 Kingsessing Ave.

The event at the Kingsessing Recreation Center features live music, food vendors, and activities for children.