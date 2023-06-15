How to celebrate Juneteenth in Philly
Philly will mark Juneteenth this weekend with its annual parade and festival, along with events throughout the city.
Why it matters: Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in the U.S., in Galveston, Texas, received news of their freedom.
What’s happening: Sunday is the Juneteenth Parade and Festival in West Philly.
- It’s one of the nation's largest Juneteenth celebrations, put on by the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative.
Details: The parade kicks off at noon at the intersection of N 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue, ending in Malcolm X Memorial Park.
Plus: The festival runs from 3-7pm at S 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue next to Malcolm X Park.
- Live music performances are headlined by Lil Mo, DJ Cupid and Fatman Scoop.
- Browse hundreds of Black- and brown-owned businesses and vendors at the Juneteenth marketplace from 10am-8pm at the park.
Meanwhile: Bring the kids to the Juneteenth children’s village at the park from 2-7pm, which will include games, face painting, arts and crafts, photo booths and a carnival.
Local celebrations happening this weekend:
Juneteenth Festival in Nicetown-Tioga: Saturday 1-5pm, W Tioga Street between 19th and 20th Streets.
- Enjoy live music, African drummers, a moon bounce, face painting, axe throwing, and free barbecue food.
Juneteenth Wine and Arts Festival: 1-6pm, Cherry Street Pier.
- Sip wine from local Black-owned wineries, enjoy live music, and take in art exhibitions at this family-friendly event on the waterfront.
- Tickets: Free to enter, $15 for wine tasting.
Juneteenth mural unveiling: Saturday 2pm, Germantown ArtHaus
- See the first Juneteenth mural. The ceremony includes music from Emmy-nominated singer Julian King, a drum performance and art station.
Juneteenth Festival in Germantown: Saturday noon to 7pm, the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue.
- The daylong street festival includes music, food, performances, a marketplace and panel discussions.
Juneteenth Block Party: Monday 11am-4pm, 701 Arch St.
- Check out a marketplace, food trucks, dancing, art and crafts, and live performances by DJ Spinderella and Sa-Roc, plus free admission to the African American Museum in Philadelphia.
Millennial Juneteenth Festival: Monday 3-8pm, 4901 Kingsessing Ave.
The event at the Kingsessing Recreation Center features live music, food vendors, and activities for children.
