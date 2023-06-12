1 hour ago - News

Philly subreddit goes offline amid Reddit protest

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of a computer with plywood and wood planks over the screen

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Philly’s popular subreddit is dark today as its moderators join a protest over changes from Reddit headquarters.

Why it matters: Philly’s subreddit, r/philadelphia, is among the largest communities on the platform with 448,000 subscribers — nicknamed “Jabronis.”

  • Thousands log on daily to dish, rant and query about all things Philly, including parking woes, news, politics, bird photos and unusual happenings.

Catch up fast: The protest is over Reddit’s new pricing structure for some third-party apps to use its back-end technology (API) starting July 1.

Between the lines: Reddit’s Data API, launched in 2008, allows developers to build third-party games and user utilities that work with Reddit, like those that help the blind and visually impaired community access the platform.

Zoom in: The Philly subreddit moderators say they rely heavily on third-party apps to moderate their site, SweetJibbaJams wrote in a post on behalf of the moderators.

  • Plus: They contend third-party apps have been a source of support for the visually impaired, an issue they say corporate Reddit has failed to adequately address.

What Reddit is saying: "We spend multi-millions of dollars on hosting fees, and Reddit needs to be fairly paid to continue supporting high-usage third-party apps," Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt tells Axios.

What’s next: Philly subreddit will also go dark Tuesday.

