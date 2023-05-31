1 hour ago - News
Sloth bear cubs named for two of Philly's favorite athletes
The new sloth bear cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo finally have names.
What’s happening: After a week of online voting, Kelce and Harper were selected as the names for the cubs, which were born in January.
- The cubs, which are native to Nepal and Sri Lanka, are named for Eagles’ Jason Kelce the Phillies’ Bryce Harper.
- The other names in contention were from the Philly pop group Hall and Oates.
By the numbers: Nearly 16,200 votes were cast, with Kelce and Harper taking in more than 9,400.
Details: While the bears look similar, you can tell them apart, zoo spokesperson Maria Bryant tells Axios.
- The marking on Kelce’s chest is a full circle, while Harper’s is a semi-circle.
