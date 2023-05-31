1 hour ago - News

Sloth bear cubs named for two of Philly's favorite athletes

Mike D'Onofrio
Two sloth bear cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo

Aren't they a couple of cuties? Photo: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

The new sloth bear cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo finally have names.

What’s happening: After a week of online voting, Kelce and Harper were selected as the names for the cubs, which were born in January.

  • The cubs, which are native to Nepal and Sri Lanka, are named for Eagles’ Jason Kelce the Phillies’ Bryce Harper.
  • The other names in contention were from the Philly pop group Hall and Oates.

By the numbers: Nearly 16,200 votes were cast, with Kelce and Harper taking in more than 9,400.

Details: While the bears look similar, you can tell them apart, zoo spokesperson Maria Bryant tells Axios.

  • The marking on Kelce’s chest is a full circle, while Harper’s is a semi-circle.
