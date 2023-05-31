Sloth bear cubs named for two of Philly's favorite athletes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Aren't they a couple of cuties? Photo: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

The new sloth bear cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo finally have names.

What’s happening: After a week of online voting, Kelce and Harper were selected as the names for the cubs, which were born in January.

The cubs, which are native to Nepal and Sri Lanka, are named for Eagles’ Jason Kelce the Phillies’ Bryce Harper.

The other names in contention were from the Philly pop group Hall and Oates.

By the numbers: Nearly 16,200 votes were cast, with Kelce and Harper taking in more than 9,400.

Details: While the bears look similar, you can tell them apart, zoo spokesperson Maria Bryant tells Axios.